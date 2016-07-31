Olympics-Sailing-Ramp damage no concern for competition - IOC

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 The collapse of a temporary ramp at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic sailing venue is not expected to affect competition or training during the Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday.

The main ramp at the Marina da Gloria which allows boats to get into the water, was damaged by high tides and big waves on Saturday afternoon, organisers said.

The IOC said it was confident it would not influence preparations for the sailing competition with repairs to be completed in a few days.

"In the run-up to the games things happen," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "It would be wrong to make a great deal out of it.

"It won't affect training, or competition. They've got a 25-person team working on it at the moment. And as I say, they're (sailing federation) not overly concerned."

Brazil, which is facing political and economic crises, has suffered repeated stumbles in the run-up to hosting the world's biggest sporting event, including having less than a week to test the extended metro's operations and racing to complete venues. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)