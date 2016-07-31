Olympics-Sailing-Ramp damage no concern for competition - IOC

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 The collapse of a temporary ramp at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic sailing venue is not expected to affect competition or training during the Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday.
The main ramp at the Marina da Gloria which allows boats to get into the water, was damaged by high tides and big waves on Saturday afternoon, organisers said.
The IOC said it was confident it would not influence preparations for the sailing competition with repairs to be completed in a few days.
"In the run-up to the games things happen," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said. "It would be wrong to make a great deal out of it.
"It won't affect training, or competition. They've got a 25-person team working on it at the moment. And as I say, they're (sailing federation) not overly concerned."
Brazil, which is facing political and economic crises, has suffered repeated stumbles in the run-up to hosting the world's biggest sporting event, including having less than a week to test the extended metro's operations and racing to complete venues. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.