CORRECTED-Olympics-Sailing-Laser-class Scheidt family synchs-up at Games

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Robert Scheidt helped escort Olympic flag and administer Olympic oath at opening ceremony, not that he brought torch into stadium)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Robert and Gintare Scheidt seem to be in synch with just about everything this Olympics except for the countries they represent.

Husband Robert competes for Brazil in the men's Laser class while wife Gintare goes for Lithuania in the women's Laser Radial, the same boat with a smaller sail.

Both are considered medal hopefuls, Robert for what would be a record sixth for Brazil, and each played a leading part in the Opening Ceremony at Rio's Maracana Stadium.

Robert, who is Brazil's greatest every Olympian with two gold, two silver and one bronze in five Olympics, at the opening ceremony helped escort the Olympic flag into the stadium and helped administer the Olympic Oath to assembled athletes.

Gintare was flag bearer for the Lithuanian team, a role Robert has performed for Brazil in the past.

On the first day of racing at the Olympic Regatta, their showings were also remarkably similar, both performing badly in the first of two races on Monday only to come back and win the second in front of a tough and hard-driving fleet.

Robert finished 25th in the first race after getting caught and "gassed", or having his wind blocked by the pack. Gintare fared even worse and was disqualified at the start of the first race after crossing the line ahead of the starting gun in heavy traffic.

But both could still make the medal race if they avoid further mistakes. Under regatta rules they can drop their worst result before the medal round.

Robert is in seventh in the Laser fleet with 24 points, 18 behind the leader. Gintare is 21st, 32 behind the leader and 18 behind the 10th-placed boat. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, editing by Neil Robinson)