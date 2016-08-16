CORRECTED-Olympics-Sailing-Britain's Scott wins Finn gold, Paine takes first U.S. medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Britain's Giles Scott, who has carried the bulk of his country's medal hopes since the legendary Ben Ainslie retired from Olympic sailing, secured the Finn gold in the medal race on Tuesday that he was already assured of on points.
In a tough battle for the other podium spots in near-perfect wind conditions, Slovenia's Vasilij Zbogar was able to use a medal-race sixth to ensure silver.
Caleb Paine of the United States pulled off one of his best races of this Olympic regatta to come in first in the race, allowing him to jump from fourth overall and onto the podium with bronze.
Paine's medal is the first for a U.S. team that has so far had a weak showing at the Rio Olympics. Several of its top hopes have put in less than consistent performances in the difficult winds and currents of Guanabara Bay, and the high waves and heavy blows of Rio's open-ocean courses. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jan Harvey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.