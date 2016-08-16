版本:
Olympics-Sailing-Netherlands' Bouwmeester wins Laser Radial gold

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester won sailing gold in the women's Laser Radial single-person dinghy competition on Tuesday after a closely-fought medal race that saw Ireland's Annalise Murphy slip past Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom to take silver.

Rindom, second overall after 10 preliminary tests going into the medal race, won bronze. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Ferris)

