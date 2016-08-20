Olympics schedule at 0530 GMT on Saturday

Aug 20 Olympic schedule at 0530 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

Lochte controversy continues

Continuing coverage of the scandal surrounding four U.S. swimmers, including Ryan Lochte, who Brazilian police say lied about an armed robbery. Gunnar Bentz released a statement giving the first inside account of what happened and accused Lochte of vandalizing a restroom. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LOCHTE (PIX, TV), expect updates on merit, by Dan Flynn and Mark Bendeich)

Athletics

RIO DE JANERIO - Briton Mo Farah seeks to add the 5,000 metres to his 10,000 title in an action-packed last night of athletics action in the Olympic stadium, with seven finals culminating in the always action-packed 4x400m relays. (OLYMPICS-RIO-ATHLETICS/, expect throughout from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, Nick Mulvenney, Gene Cherry, Jack Stubbs, Scott Malone and Drazen Jorgic, 500 words)

Badminton

RIO DE JANEIRO - Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei will be a man on a mission as he bids for gold against China's Chen Long in the singles final, having lost in the title-deciders at London and Beijing. Twice champion Lin Dan battles Dane Viktor Axelsen for bronze. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BADMINTON-M-SINGLES/, expect throughout, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Basketball

RIO DE JANEIRO - The United States women's basketball team looks to cap an unbeaten Rio run with a sixth straight gold medal when they take Spain in game that could cement their legacy as one of the Olympics great sporting dynasties. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL-W/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Mary Milliken, 500 words)

Boxing

Three gold medals up for grabs

RIO DE JANEIRO - Three boxing gold medals will be decided on the first of two days of finals: Britain's Nicola Adams is fighting to retain the women's flyweight title she won in 2012, bantamweight Shakur Stevenson can become the first U.S. male boxing champion since 2004 while Cuba or Uzbekistan will take their second gold of the boxing tournament in the mens middleweight final between Arlen Lopez and Bektemir Melikuziev.(OLYMPICS-RIO-BOXING/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Canoe sprint

Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos seeks his third medal of the 2016 Games while Hungary's Danuta Kozak looks for a third gold in Rio and sixth of her career. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CANOESPRINT/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11AM ET, by Amy Tennery 400 words)

Cycling

RIO DE JANEIRO - The women's cross country event will see Swiss Jolanda Neff start as one of the favourites. France's former road and cross country champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot will be a threat as she looks to give her country a fifth Olympic gold medal in the event. (OLYMPICS-RIO-CYCLING-CROSSCOUNTRY-W/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/3PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Diving

RIO DE JANEIRO - The men will vie for the 10 metre platform final, with London 2012 champion David Boudia of the United States looking to defend his title against China's Qiu Bo and Britain's Tom Daley. (OLYMPICS-RIO-DIVING-M-10MPLATFORM/(PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Brenda Goh, 400 words)

Golf

RIO DE JANEIRO - South Korea's Inbee Park is playing in vintage form showing no sign of the injuries that plagued her earlier this year and will be aiming to protect her lead to win the first gold medal in women's golf since 1900. (OLYMPICS-RIO-GOLF-W/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT, 5PM ET, by Liana Baker, 400 words)

Handball

RIO DE JANEIRO - Netherlands takes on Norway for the bronze, while France will compete against Russia for the gold on the final day of women's handball (OLYMPICS-RIO-HANDBALL-W/ (PIX), expect 1900 GMT/3PM ET, by Alexandra Ulmer, 400 words)

Modern Pentathlon

RIO DE JANEIRO - Men's gold will be decided in the final day of the sport. (OLYMPICS-RIO-PENTATHLON-M/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Caroline Stauffer, 400 words)

Rhythmic gymnastics RIO DE JANIERO - Yana Kudryavtseva will be up against fellow Russian Margarita Mamun as the duo look to win the individual all around title (OLYMPICS-RIO-RGYMNASTICS-W-IND/(PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM, by Pritha Sarkar, 400 words)

Soccer

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil play Germany in the final of the men's football and they seek revenge not just for their 7-1 whipping in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup but more importantly they want to win their first ever gold medal in football. Nigeria play Honduras for the bronze medal in an earlier match. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SOCCER-M/FINAL (PIX), expect by 0000 GMT/7PM ET, by Andrew Downie and Angus Macswan, 400 words) (OLYMPICS-RIO-SOCCER-M/BRONZEMEDAL (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4PM ET, by Andrew Downie and Angus Macswan, 250 words)

Triathlon

RIO DE JANEIRO - No favourite has triumphed in the four women's triathlons since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 2000 but there has never been a favourite like American Gwen Jorgensen, who has dominated for the last two years and is desperate for gold. (OLYMPICS-RIO-TRIATHLON-W/ expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

Volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO - Underdogs Serbia and China compete for the gold in women's volleyball after knocking out top rated teams, leaving the United States and the Netherlands to fight for the bronze. (OLYMPICS-RIO-VOLLEYBALL-W/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Anthony Boadle, 400 words) (Reporting by Leela de Kretser)