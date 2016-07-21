Brazilian group arrested for terror plot were amateurs - Minister

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
BRASILIA, July 21 Ten individuals detained in Brazil on Thursday on suspicion of supporting Islamic State and planning to attack the Olympic Games were amateurs who communicated using messenger applications like WhatsApp, Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said.
Moraes said the group had not met in person, lacked funding and did not actually have contact with Islamic State. He said they had tried to purchase guns and could not be ignored, but that the risk of a terrorist attack on the Olympics had not increased. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution