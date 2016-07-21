Brazilian group arrested for terror plot were amateurs - Minister

BRASILIA, July 21 Ten individuals detained in Brazil on Thursday on suspicion of supporting Islamic State and planning to attack the Olympic Games were amateurs who communicated using messenger applications like WhatsApp, Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said.

Moraes said the group had not met in person, lacked funding and did not actually have contact with Islamic State. He said they had tried to purchase guns and could not be ignored, but that the risk of a terrorist attack on the Olympics had not increased.