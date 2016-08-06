Rio bomb squad blows up backpack near cycling course - official

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 An anti-bomb squad at the Olympic Games in Rio de detonated an unattended backpack near the end of the cycling course on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the public security department said.

Officials expect the bag may have belonged to a homeless man, but protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed, she said. The controlled blast occurred at 1:45 p.m. (4:45 p.m. GMT), the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)