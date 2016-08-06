Blast heard near Rio Olympics cycling, no sign of injuries- witness

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 A loud blast was heard near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the Rio Olympics on Saturday but there were no signs of panic or injuries and the race continued, a Reuters witness said.

Bomb squad agents in protective clothing were operating near the press tribune at the site but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear. In recent days, bomb squad members have detonated a number of unattended bags in controlled explosions in Rio. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Mark Bendeich)