Rio asks to keep Brazil national security forces past Olympics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Rio de Janeiro will try to convince Brazil's government to leave in place indefinitely the national security force that protected the Olympics to cut down on crime amid a budget crisis, state public safety secretary Jose Mariano Beltrame said on Thursday.
Brazil deployed some 85,000 police and troops, or roughly twice the number at London's Olympic Games in 2012, to protect locals and around 500,000 tourists who visited the Rio Games. The federal government also loaned 2.9 billion reais ($890 million) to cover security spending during the Olympics.
"We need to come together and integrate forces to confront the violence that is totally out of control," Beltrame told a press conference. "The proof of what we can do together is there in the Olympics and other events."
Troops are already staying through the Paralympic Games, which begin next week, and will reinforce security during Rio's municipal elections next month.
Rio's government declared a state of fiscal emergency in June as an economic crisis sent tax revenue plummeting, straining public services and triggering federal aid.
The latest data from Rio's Public Safety Institute showed murders, violent robberies and carjackings rose in July from a year earlier. ($1 = 3.25 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.