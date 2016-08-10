Olympics-Organizers step up security around park after bus hit by projectiles

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Organizers stepped up security in the area around the Olympic Park on Wednesday after a bus carrying journalists was struck by projectiles, slightly injuring two people and prompting a police investigation.
Security sources said the preliminary conclusion from a police forensics investigation was that the damage was caused by three rocks thrown at the bus.
Passengers on the bus reported hearing the sound of gunfire as it passed through the Curicaca neighborhood just north of Olympic Park and two windows were shattered.
"Even if the report concludes it was stones, that is totally unacceptable," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada.
Military police were stationed along the road where the incident occurred between the Games basketball venue and the main Olympic Park, security sources said.
Concern has mounted over a series of robberies during the Rio Games. Police also were investigating a stray bullet that struck a temporary media room at the equestrian center on Saturday.
Local media reported that a Belgian judoka was assaulted and robbed on Tuesday near the famous Copacabana beach.
A Reuters photograph taken in the first moments after the bus incident showed a small hole, about the width of a finger, in one of the windows.
"We were shot at. I mean we could hear the report of the gun," said Sherryl "Lee" Michaelson, a retired U.S. air force captain who is working for a basketball publication in Rio. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.