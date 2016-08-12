Olympics-Police agent shot in Rio slum dies in hospital

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 A military police agent deployed to Rio de Janeiro as part of a security operation surrounding the Olympic Games died in hospital late on Thursday, a day after being shot when his vehicle took a wrong turn into a slum controlled by drug traffickers.
Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement that interim President Michel Temer had declared a day of national mourning "in consideration for the high level of excellence and the importance of the work carried out by those dedicated to guaranteeing the security of the Olympic Games". (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.