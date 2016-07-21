Minister says arrests show Brazil ready to act fast on terrorism

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said Thursday's pre-emptive arrest of a group allegedly supporting the Islamic State (IS) showed the government is ready to act promptly to squash terrorist activity before the Olympics.
"This shows that Brazil is on its toes and monitoring any suspects that could become a threat," Padilha told foreign correspondents on Tuesday, adding that Brazilian security officials have been sent to France to learn about last week's truck massacre in Nice. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.