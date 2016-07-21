Brazil arrests group plotting 'acts of terrorism' before Olympics - source

BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's federal police began an anti-terrorism operation early Thursday, just over two weeks before the Olympics start in Rio de Janeiro, a justice ministry source told Reuters.

The source said that federal police had arrested members of a group that was preparing acts of terrorism. It was unclear where the operation was taking place or what the specifics of the operation were. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Paulo Prada and Daniel Flynn)