Olympics-Rio Games bus attack was with stones-security chief

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 A Rio Olympics media bus was attacked with stones on Tuesday, breaking windows and injuring slightly two people, the Games security chief Luiz Fernando Correa said on Wednesday.

There were 12 passengers on the bus on Tuesday evening returning from the Deodoro Olympic park when stones crashed through the windows, slightly injuring two people. Witnesses on the bus told Reuters after the incident that they had heard the sound of gunfire. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann and Daniel Flynn)