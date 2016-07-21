Brazil police monitoring 100 for possible terrorism links - source

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SAO PAULO, July 21 Brazilian federal police are monitoring 100 people for possible links to terrorism groups, mostly in Brazil's tri-border region with Paraguay and Argentina, a presidential palace source said on Thursday.
The source said the 10 arrests made on Thursday for preparing acts of terror during next month's Olympics involved cooperation with U.S. and other foreign intelligence agencies. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.