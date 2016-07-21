版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 01:51 BJT

Brazil police monitoring 100 for possible terrorism links - source

SAO PAULO, July 21 Brazilian federal police are monitoring 100 people for possible links to terrorism groups, mostly in Brazil's tri-border region with Paraguay and Argentina, a presidential palace source said on Thursday.

The source said the 10 arrests made on Thursday for preparing acts of terror during next month's Olympics involved cooperation with U.S. and other foreign intelligence agencies. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐