Olympics-Shooting-Kuwaiti strikes bronze in Gunners shirt

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Abdullah Al-Rashidi had to settle for bronze in the Olympic men's skeet competition on Saturday - but for choice of outfit, he beat the field.
The 52-year-old won his first Olympic medal in six Games sporting an Arsenal shirt: the English soccer club nicknamed 'the Gunners'.
The Kuwaiti had no official uniform to wear as his country was last year suspended from competing for government interference in sport.
But Al-Rashidi would not reveal if the choice meant he was a supporter of the north London Premier League club.
"I don't know, I just bought it," he said when asked about his unusual choice of attire. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.