Olympics-Shooting-Kuwaiti strikes bronze in Gunners shirt

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Abdullah Al-Rashidi had to settle for bronze in the Olympic men's skeet competition on Saturday - but for choice of outfit, he beat the field.

The 52-year-old won his first Olympic medal in six Games sporting an Arsenal shirt: the English soccer club nicknamed 'the Gunners'.

The Kuwaiti had no official uniform to wear as his country was last year suspended from competing for government interference in sport.

But Al-Rashidi would not reveal if the choice meant he was a supporter of the north London Premier League club.

"I don't know, I just bought it," he said when asked about his unusual choice of attire. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Bill Rigby)