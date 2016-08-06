Olympics-Shooting-Vietnam's Hoang captures gold in 10m air pistol

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday, holding off the heavy crowd favourite, Felipe Wu of host country Brazil.

The 41-year-old Vietnamese army member racked up a score of 202.5 in 20 shots, just 0.4 of a point ahead of Wu, a 24-year-old who is competing in his first Olympics. China's Pang Wei took the bronze.

Defending Olympic champion Jin Jong-oh of South Korea failed to recover from a poor start and finished fifth. (Editing by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond)