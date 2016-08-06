Olympics-Shooting-Vietnam's Hoang captures gold in 10m air pistol

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam won the Olympic gold medal in the men's 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday, holding off the heavy crowd favourite, Felipe Wu of host country Brazil.
The 41-year-old Vietnamese army member racked up a score of 202.5 in 20 shots, just 0.4 of a point ahead of Wu, a 24-year-old who is competing in his first Olympics. China's Pang Wei took the bronze.
Defending Olympic champion Jin Jong-oh of South Korea failed to recover from a poor start and finished fifth. (Editing by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.