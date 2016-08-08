Olympics-Shooting-Italy's Campriani takes gold in 10m air rifle

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Italy's Niccolo Campriani won gold in the Olympic men's 10-metre air rifle on Monday with a score of 206.1 after Serihy Kulish of Ukraine made his final shot poorly, widening what had been a razor-thin gap between the two.
Campriani, a 28-year-old, three-time Olympian and 2012 silver medalist, established an Olympic record of 630.2 in the qualifying round and his competition score also now qualifies as an Olympic record. There had not been a comparable previous record due to a rule change.
Kulish, 23, shot a 204.6 in the final round of his second Olympic appearance and took silver.
Russia's Vladimir Maslennikov, 21, took bronze on his Olympic debut with a score of 184.2.
India's Abhinav Bindra, a 33-year-old who in 2008 became the only individual athlete from his nation to win gold, took fourth with 163.8 after losing a shoot-off with Kulish after the pair exited the seventh round tied. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.