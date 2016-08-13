Olympics-Shooting-Germany makes it a hat trick with shooting gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Germany clinched its third Olympic shooting title in as many days on Saturday as police officer Christian Reitz won the gold medal in the 25 metre rapid fire pistol event.
Upon winning his first gold in three Olympics, the 29-year-old Reitz walked across the range to hug fellow officer Jean Quiquampoix of France, who won the silver after a thrilling shoot-off with bronze medallist Li Yuehong of China.
In the eight rounds of five shots in quick succession, the world-record holding Reitz proved to be a reliably steady shot, never missing more than one target in each round.
Quiquampoix, 20, was more of a surprise, coming up through the six finalists after a wobbly start and scoring several perfect rounds of five. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.