Olympics-Shooting-Germany's Junghaenel wins rifle gold

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Henri Junghaenel of Germany walked away with a gold medal in his first Olympic Games on Friday by winning the 50 metre rifle prone event.
Having scraped into the finals in the last of eight positions, the 28-year-old Junghaenel established an early lead with several successive 10.8 shots, shy of the perfect 10.9.
Kim Jonghyun, 31, of South Korea, won his second Olympic silver with a perfect 10.9 shoot-off with Russia's Kirill Grigoryan, who took the bronze.
Junghaenel finished with a 209.5, 1.3 points over Kim, but shy of his 2013 world record finals score of 211.2.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.