Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins second gold, seals Italian dominance

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Defending Olympic champion Niccolo Campriani won his second gold of the Games by clinching the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event on Sunday, making Italy the most successful country in the shooting in Rio with four gold medals.

Campriani, a 28-year-old who won the event in London 2012, narrowly defeated Russia's Sergey Kamenskiy who was making his Olympic debut, in the last of the 15 shooting events.

France's Alexis Raynaud took the bronze in his first Olympics at the age of 21.

Campriani also took the gold in the 10 metre air rifle event, making him the only shooter to win two golds in Rio. Italy also won three silver medals. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond)