Olympics-Shooting-Campriani wins second gold, seals Italian dominance

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 14 Defending Olympic champion Niccolo Campriani won his second gold of the Games by clinching the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event on Sunday, making Italy the most successful country in the shooting in Rio with four gold medals.
Campriani, a 28-year-old who won the event in London 2012, narrowly defeated Russia's Sergey Kamenskiy who was making his Olympic debut, in the last of the 15 shooting events.
France's Alexis Raynaud took the bronze in his first Olympics at the age of 21.
Campriani also took the gold in the 10 metre air rifle event, making him the only shooter to win two golds in Rio. Italy also won three silver medals. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.