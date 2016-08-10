Olympics-Shooting-Veteran Aldeehani wins gold in men's double trap

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Six-time Olympian Fehaid Aldeehani battled wet and blustery conditions to win the gold medal in the men's double trap event on Wednesday.
A 49-year-old Kuwaiti competing under the Olympic flag, Aldeehani defeated Marco Innocenti of Italy in the duel for gold, nailing 26 orange targets out of 30 to Innocenti's 24.
The bronze medal went to Steven Scott who defeated fellow Briton Tim Kneale with a perfect score of 30 in their match-up for third place.
Aldeehani won bronze in double trap in Sydney 2000, when he became the first Kuwaiti of any sport to win a medal at the Olympic Games. He won another bronze in trap in London 2012. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.