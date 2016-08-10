Olympics-Shooting-Veteran Aldeehani wins gold in men's double trap

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Six-time Olympian Fehaid Aldeehani battled wet and blustery conditions to win the gold medal in the men's double trap event on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old Kuwaiti competing under the Olympic flag, Aldeehani defeated Marco Innocenti of Italy in the duel for gold, nailing 26 orange targets out of 30 to Innocenti's 24.

The bronze medal went to Steven Scott who defeated fellow Briton Tim Kneale with a perfect score of 30 in their match-up for third place.

Aldeehani won bronze in double trap in Sydney 2000, when he became the first Kuwaiti of any sport to win a medal at the Olympic Games. He won another bronze in trap in London 2012. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Alison Williams)