Olympics-Shooting-Rossetti racks up third shooting gold for Italy

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Young Italian Gabriele Rossetti gave his country its third gold medal in Olympic shooting with a perfect score in the men's skeet event on Saturday.

The compact 21-year-old, a first-time Olympian and police officer, had perfect 16s in the semi-final and final, defeating 26-year-old Marcus Svensson of Sweden by just one shot.

Crowd favorite Abdullah Al-Rashidi, a Kuwaiti competing under the Olympic flag won the bronze, his first medal in six Olympic Games.

After he beat Mikola Milchev of Ukraine, the 52-year-old Rashidi waved to the crowd as they chanted "Mustache!" in Portuguese and then kissed the ground.

He is the second Kuwaiti competing under the Olympic flag to medal in shooting this week while their country is banned by the International Olympic Committee.

American two-time and defending Olympic champion Vincent Hancock did not qualify for the semi-finals. He was vying to become the first shooter to win a specific men's event at three Olympic Games in a row. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Susanna Twidale)