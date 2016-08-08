Olympics-Shooting-Croatia's Glasnovic wins trap gold in shootoff

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Josip Glasnovic won Croatia's first gold of the Olympics in the trap-shooting, beating Italy's Giovanni Pellielo in a four-shot shootoff.
Glasnovic, a 33-year-old who also competed in Beijing in 2008, hit a perfect 15 of 15 in the semi-final but missed two in the final. He then fired four of four in the shootoff.
Italy's Giovanni Pellielo, 46, earned his third silver medal in his seventh Olympic appearance.
Edward Ling, a 33-year-old Briton, took the bronze medal from David Kostelecky of the Czech Republic, in a 13-9 round. (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Neil Robinson)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.