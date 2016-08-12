版本:
Olympics-Shooting-American Rhode wins record sixth medal in six Games

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 American shooter Kim Rhode won the bronze medal in women's skeet shooting on Friday, an honor that puts her in an elite record-holding group of just five other Olympic athletes who have won a medal in six different Olympic Games.

The 37-year-old from California and three-time gold medalist also becomes the first sportswoman in history to win medals in six consecutive Olympic Games. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Susanna Twidale)

