Olympics-Shooting-American Rhode wins record sixth medal in six Games

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 American shooter Kim Rhode won the bronze medal in women's skeet shooting on Friday, an honor that puts her in an elite record-holding group of just five other Olympic athletes who have won a medal in six different Olympic Games.
The 37-year-old from California and three-time gold medalist also becomes the first sportswoman in history to win medals in six consecutive Olympic Games. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Susanna Twidale)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.