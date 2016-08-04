版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 22:59 BJT

Olympics-Shooting-IOC clears 18 Russian shooters to compete at Rio - ISSF

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the eligibility of 18 Russian shooters to compete at the Rio Olympic Games, the International Shooting Sport Federation said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ed Osmond)

