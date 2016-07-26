Olympics-Shooting-Russians cleared for Rio

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
LONDON, July 26 Russian shooters have been cleared to compete at next month's Rio Olympics, the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) said on Tuesday.
"The 18 Russian shooters who have been entered... to participate in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are neither mentioned in the McLaren Report nor have they tested positive further to a doping control according to the information we possess," a statement said.
"Further, all Russian athletes are being carefully monitored as part of ISSF's intelligence based testing program. Therefore, the ISSF Executive Committee unanimously voted confirming that all 18 Russian athletes fulfil the criteria set by the IOC."
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.