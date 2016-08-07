版本:
Olympics-Shooting-China's Zhang wins gold at women's 10m air pistol

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 First-time Olympian Zhang Mengxue won the gold medal in the women's 10-metre air pistol event on Sunday, extending China's gold-medal streak in the sport.

With a score of 199.4 points in 20 shots, the 25-year-old Zhang handily defeated Vitalina Batsarashkina from Russia, the silver medallist with a score of 197.1. Anna Korakaki from Greece won the bronze. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Clare Fallon)

