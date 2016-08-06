版本:
Olympics-Shooting-American Thrasher wins first gold of Games

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 American teenager Virginia Thrasher won the first gold medal of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Saturday, holding her nerve to clinch the women's 10m air rifle event.

Thrasher edged out China's Du Li with an Olympic record score of 208. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

