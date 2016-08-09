Olympics-Shooting-No Greek tragedy here: Korakaki takes gold, second medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Greek shooter Anna Korakaki took the gold medal in the women's 25 metre pistol event on Tuesday, two days after she won a bronze and became the first woman to win a medal in shooting for Greece.
The 20-year-old Korakaki prevailed over Monika Karsch, a 33-year-old from Germany, who mounted a late but ultimately unsuccessful rally after Korakaki established a strong lead. The two are first-time Olympians.
Heidi Diethelm Gerber of Switzerland won the bronze medal, beating world No. 1 and world champion Zhang Jingjing of China. The Swiss shooter is 47 and took up the sport at 33.
Korakaki, dressed in Greece's blue and white colors, jumped up and down and embraced her coach after winning her second medal.
On Sunday, she won the bronze in the 10 metre air pistol and is now the only Greek athlete to have won medals in Rio so far. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.