Olympics-Shooting-Italians win gold and silver, American makes history

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 In an all-Italian final, first-time Olympian Diana Bacosi defeated 2008 Olympic champion Chiara Cainero to win the gold medal in women's skeet shooting on Friday.

History was made, however, by the bronze medal winner, defending champion American Kim Rhode, who joined an elite record-holding group of just five other Olympic athletes who have won a medal in six different Olympic Games.