Olympics-Shooting-Australia's Skinner wins gold in women's trap

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 7 First-time Olympian Catherine Skinner of Australia battled to the end of a tense final in women's trap shooting to win the gold medal on Sunday, edging out Natalie Rooney of New Zealand.
The 26-year-old Skinner hit 12 of her 15 orange targets with her shotgun to Rooney's 11.
American Corey Cogdell, a three-time Olympian, won her second bronze medal by besting Spain's Fatima Galvez in a shoot-off, after each woman shot 13 of their 15 targets for the medal.
Defending Olympic champion Jessica Rossi of Italy crashed out in the semi-finals after missing five of the 15 targets, a big disappointment for the police officer after she easily claimed gold and set a world record in London 2012.
She finished sixth out of six finalists.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.