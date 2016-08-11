Olympics-Canoe-Cousins bring golden lustre back to Slovakia slalom

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Slovakian cousins Ladislav Skantar and Peter Skantar took gold in the men's C-2 Thursday, capturing the top spot on the podium that had previously eluded their country in the 2016 Olympics.

The Skantars gracefully negotiated the rapids under a blinding sun in Deodoro's Whitewater Arena in a time of 101.58, finishing less than half a second faster than silver medallists Richard Hounslow and David Florence of Britain, who clocked 102.01 seconds.

Top-ranked Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche of France took bronze in 103.24 seconds.

Slovakia has developed a long-standing reputation for dominance in canoe slalom and Matej Benus took silver this year in the men's C-1.

