Olympics-Soccer-Brazil to replace keeper after injury forces out Prass

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil were mulling over options to replace goalkeeper Fernando Prass on Sunday after injury forced the Palmeiras goalkeeper to withdraw from the country's Olympic squad, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.
"I worked hard to fulfil my dream of playing for Brazil but unfortunately it's not going to happen this time," the uncapped Prass said on Twitter. "The exam showed a fractured elbow and I won't be able to compete in the Olympics."
The CBF said they would call up another keeper to replace Prass, one of the three permitted over-age players in the under-23 squad.
Brazil beat Japan 2-0 in their final warm up on Saturday, with Atletico Mineiro's Uilson playing in goal.
The Rio Olympics officially open on Friday, though the men's soccer starts a day earlier, and Brazil, who are in a group with South Africa, Iraq and Denmark, will try to win the one major international title that has so far evaded them. (Editing by Clare Fallon)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.