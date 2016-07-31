UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Brazil call up keeper Weverton after injury to Prass

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil have called on uncapped goalkeeper Weverton to replace Fernando Prass after the Palmeiras player was ruled out of the Rio Olympics with an elbow injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Sunday.
"The coach of the Olympic team Rogerio Micale called up goalkeeper Weverton (Atletico Paranaense) to replace Fernando Prass, who was released after his right elbow injury was confirmed," the CBF said in a statement.
Weverton, 28, will be one of the three over-age players in the under-23 squad and will join up with the squad immediately.
The Rio Olympics officially opens on Friday, although the men's soccer tournament starts on Thursday.
Brazil, who are in a group with South Africa, Iraq and Denmark, will be aiming to win the one senior international title that has so far evaded them.
Brazil beat Japan 2-0 in their final warm-up on Saturday, with Atletico Mineiro's Uilson playing in goal. (Editing by Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.