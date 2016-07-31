UPDATE 1-Olympics-Soccer-Brazil call up keeper Weverton after injury to Prass

(Rewrites throughout)

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 Brazil have called on uncapped goalkeeper Weverton to replace Fernando Prass after the Palmeiras player was ruled out of the Rio Olympics with an elbow injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Sunday.

"The coach of the Olympic team Rogerio Micale called up goalkeeper Weverton (Atletico Paranaense) to replace Fernando Prass, who was released after his right elbow injury was confirmed," the CBF said in a statement.

Weverton, 28, will be one of the three over-age players in the under-23 squad and will join up with the squad immediately.

The Rio Olympics officially opens on Friday, although the men's soccer tournament starts on Thursday.

Brazil, who are in a group with South Africa, Iraq and Denmark, will be aiming to win the one senior international title that has so far evaded them.

Brazil beat Japan 2-0 in their final warm-up on Saturday, with Atletico Mineiro's Uilson playing in goal.