Olympics-Soccer-Iraq, Denmark open men's tournament with 0-0 draw

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 Men's soccer got under way at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Thursday when Denmark and Iraq played out a 0-0 draw that was more entertaining than the scoreline suggested.
The match, played in front a tiny crowd in Brasilia, preceded the day's other Group A clash between hosts Brazil and South Africa.
Both Iraq and Denmark were unperturbed by the 80 degree temperatures and set out to play open and attacking football at the 72,000 capacity National stadium.
Denmark hit the post after three minutes but Iraq had the best chances, with Ali Adnan forcing the Danish keeper into three good saves from free kicks.
Although the opening ceremony takes place on Friday, the men's soccer tournament began 24 hours earlier, a day after the women's teams began their quest for gold. Twelve women's teams are in Brazil, along with 16 men's.
The Olympic football competition is played in host city Rio de Janeiro and six other cities. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.