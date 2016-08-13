Olympics-Soccer-Germany cruise into semis with 4-0 win over Portugal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Rampant Germany hammered Portugal 4-0, with four players sharing the goals, to progress to the semi-finals of the Rio Games football tournament on Saturday.
Striker Serge Gnabry scored the opener for the Germans with a lovely angled shot seconds before half time and Matthias Ginter added a second with a commanding header from a corner 12 minutes into the second half.
Davie Selke got a third in the 75th minute with a goal that was almost identical to the first, then substitute Philipp Max put the icing on the cake when he ended a sweeping move with a lovely finish into the top corner three minutes from time.
The result was payback for Portugal's 5-0 hammering of Germany in the semi-finals of the European under-21 championship last year.
Germany will face either Nigeria or Denmark, who were meeting later on Saturday, in their semi-final. South Korea take on Honduras while hosts and three-times runners-up Brazil play Colombia in later matches, also on Saturday.
The Olympic tournament is restricted to under-23 teams with three overage players allowed per side. Germany have never won it as a unified nation although communist East Germany won gold in 1976.
(Editing by Brian Homewood)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.