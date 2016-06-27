Olympics-Tottenham's Son to lead South Korea's bid for soccer medal

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 27 South Korea have named Son Heung-min as one of the three overage players in their 18-man squad for the Rio Olympic Games, hoping the Tottenham Hotspur striker can help them improve on the bronze medal they won in London four years ago.
The 16-team Olympic football competition is open to players under the age of 23, and permit only three overage players as "wild cards".
FC Porto forward Suk Hyun-jun and Guangzhou R&F defender Jang Hyun-soo are head coach Shin Tae-yong's other wild-card selections.
"We may not have renowned players like we had in London," Shin said at a press conference in Seoul.
"But I want fans to have trust in our players and watch how they fulfil expectations."
South Korea have been paired with world champions Germany, 2012 gold medalist Mexico and Fiji in Group C. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.