Olympics-Soccer-Canada beat Brazil 2-1 to take women's bronze

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Seventeen-year old Deanne Rose turned in a star performance on Friday to help Canada beat Brazil 2-1 and ensure the North Americans' second consecutive bronze medal in the women's football competition.
Rose, the youngest player in the Canadian squad, got the opening goal for Canada after 25 minutes when she was on hand to side-foot home a low cross from Ashley Lawrence, after the defender had run half the length of the field on a quick counter-attack.
She then turned goal-maker seven minutes into the second half, when she crossed for Christine Sinclair to make it 2-0 from close in.
Brazil, who won silver in 2004 and 2008, looked tired after a punishing semi-final defeat against Sweden after extra time and penalties in the heat of Rio de Janeiro just three days ago.
The host nation pushed forward as the game went on and Beatriz pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time when she controlled the ball nicely in a packed box and turned to fire low into the net.
But the Canadians were worthy of their win and the scoreline could even have been wider, with the visitors smacking the woodwork once in each half.
Germany will play Sweden later on Saturday for the gold medal. (Editing by Jan Harvey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.