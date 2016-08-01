Olympics-Soccer-Chinese "complain less" than French women, coach says

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 1 If Frenchman Bruno Bini can guide China's women's soccer team deep into the Olympic tournament in Rio, he will be feted in his adopted homeland.
He did little on Monday, however, to enhance his reputation back home.
"Maybe we are not as strong as other teams, but we work harder. To make a long sentence short, if I compare the Chinese team to the French team, Chinese women work harder and they complain much less," Bini told reporters in Rio.
Diplomacy may not be a strong suit, but Bini - whose team play Brazil first up on Wednesday - is confident his women will be well drilled on the pitch.
"Expectations are high and we know our responsibilities at this time," he said.
"The team have been training for one-and-a-half years so the athletes know very well our pattern for games." (Reporting by Ossian Shine, Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.