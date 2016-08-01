Olympics-Soccer-Chinese "complain less" than French women, coach says

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 1 If Frenchman Bruno Bini can guide China's women's soccer team deep into the Olympic tournament in Rio, he will be feted in his adopted homeland.

He did little on Monday, however, to enhance his reputation back home.

"Maybe we are not as strong as other teams, but we work harder. To make a long sentence short, if I compare the Chinese team to the French team, Chinese women work harder and they complain much less," Bini told reporters in Rio.

Diplomacy may not be a strong suit, but Bini - whose team play Brazil first up on Wednesday - is confident his women will be well drilled on the pitch.

"Expectations are high and we know our responsibilities at this time," he said.

"The team have been training for one-and-a-half years so the athletes know very well our pattern for games." (Reporting by Ossian Shine, Editing by Ed Osmond)