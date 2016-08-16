Olympics-Soccer-Sweden beat Brazil in shootout to reach final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Sweden beat Brazil 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the sides were goalless following extra time on Tuesday to reach the final of the women's football tournament at the Rio Olympics.
Sweden, whose previous best showing at an Olympics was a fourth place finish in 2004, will now face the winner of the other semi-final between Germany and Canada.
Lisa Dahlkvist scored the decisive penalty on Sweden's fifth attempt after Andressa, the youngest player on the Brazil squad, saw her penalty saved by Hedvig Lindahl.
Brazil's Cristiane and Sweden's Kosovare Asllani also had their kicks saved.
The result was a huge letdown for the host nation, who were vastly superior and had the raucous support of a capacity crowd at the Maracana stadium.
Brazil had most of the play throughout as Sweden tried to the same smash and grab tactics that took them past the United States in the quarter-finals. Brazil had 33 shots at goal, compared to Sweden's six. (Editing by Frank Pingue)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.