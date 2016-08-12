版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:01 BJT

Olympics-Soccer-Holders United States knocked out by Sweden on penalties

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 12 Sweden knocked the United States out of the women's Olympic soccer tournament on Friday, recording one of the sport's biggest shocks by beating the holders 4-3 on penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 after extra time.

Lisa Dahlkvist converted Sweden's final penalty after Alex Morgan and Christen Press missed for the holders in the shootout. Linda Sembrant also missed for Sweden. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)

