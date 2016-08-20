Olympics-Soccer-Retiring coach Neid hails new summit for German women

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 20 Germany's victory over Sweden in the Olympic women's soccer final was the perfect way for coach Silvia Neid to step down after a distinguished career with the team, first as a player and then behind the bench.

The Germans beat Sweden 2-1 on Friday and Neid said while the Olympic title was a new summit for women's soccer in her country, it was now time for her try something different.

"I really don't have words to describe this, it doesn't matter if it's the World Cup or the Euros or the Olympics, this is what you have earned through your hard work of weeks and months," she said.

"It's really crazy when you get to the end. When you have finally reached your goal it is pure joy."

The victory in Rio's Maracana stadium follows a 2007 World Cup win, an Olympic bronze in 2008, and two European titles in 2009 and 2013 for the German women during Neid's reign. She can also claim a World Cup in 2003 as assistant coach.

"This is something completely new, so this is definitely a new summit," said Neid, who will not actually get an Olympic gold medal herself.

"I am not sad about that. Everybody knows it's the athletes, not the coaches, who get the medals," she added. "I am just simply happy for my team."

The 52-year-old, who accumulated 111 caps for the national side between 1982 and 1996 and scored 48 goals, has spent 20 years behind the bench for Germany, first as an assistant, then taking over as head coach in 2005.

Neid, who will take on a new role heading up the national sides' scouting department, is now handing over the team to assistant Steffi Jones.

"It is very easy for me to hand over the reins," she said.

"It is different when you yourself decide to stop. I would like to hand over a good team to Steffi. We are in very good shape now.

"I am looking forward to the future. Now I want to do something else, to keep on learning, do something different."

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)