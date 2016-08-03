Olympics-Soccer-Sweden kick off Games with 1-0 win

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 3 South America's first Olympic Games kicked off with women's football on Wednesday, when Sweden beat South Africa 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro.
Although the opening ceremony takes place on Friday, the football competitions begin ahead of time with six women's matches on Wednesday and another eight men's games on Thursday.
The opening action at Rio's Olympic stadium was lacklustre with few clear chances.
Nilla Fischer scored Sweden's winner after 74 minutes, bundling the ball into the net with her knee after the South African keeper failed to hold a cross.
Sweden were superior, particularly in the first half, but could not turn possession into goals.
The result means South Africa have yet to win an Olympic football match in their four finals appearances.
The second game in Group A takes place later on Wednesday when home side Brazil, seeking their first Olympic gold after two silver medal performances, take on China.
Holders and No. 1 ranked side the United States play New Zealand at night in Belo Horizonte.
The men's competition begins on Thursday, with eight games, including Brazil against South Africa and holders Mexico versus Germany. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Neil Robinson)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.