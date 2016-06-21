版本:
Brazil gov't to extend $850 mln credit to Rio state government

BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's government authorized an emergency transfer of 2.9 billion reais ($850 million) on Tuesday for the cash-strapped government of Rio de Janeiro state to help pay for infrastructure and security for the Olympic Games in August.

The authorization, published in the government's official gazette, confirmed a Reuters report on Saturday.

($1 = 3.41 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)

