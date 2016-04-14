Swimming-Britain's swimmers fall short of Rio standards in Glasgow

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
April 14 The winners of the four swimming finals at the British Championships in Glasgow on Wednesday night failed to meet the required times to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
European champion Chris Walker-Hebborn won his 100 metre backstroke final in 53.73 seconds but fell short of the target time of 52.99 seconds, while Georgia Davies, Commonwealth champion in the women's event, won in 59.64 seconds, missing the selectors' target of 59.05 seconds.
Chloe Tutton upset Molly Renshaw by winning the 200 metres breaststroke in a British record of 2 minutes 22.34 seconds, but must wait until next week to see if she has earned one of the six places available for swimmers who missed the required times in Britain's contingent for the Games.
"I knew I could do it. It is my dream and I'd love to be in Rio but it's not in my hands," Tutton said.
Renshaw, who came second, set a personal best of 2 minutes 23.82 seconds, but also fell short of the selectors' target of 2 minutes 23.56 seconds. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.