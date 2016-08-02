Olympics-Swimming-Australia mourns death of oldest Olympian

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 2 Australia mourned the death of its oldest Olympian on Tuesday after former swimming coach and modern pentathlete Forbes Carlile passed away in Sydney at the age of 95.
Carlile coached Australia at the 1948 London Games and competed in Helsinki in 1952.
The national Olympic Committee said he was the only Australian to participate in a Games as a coach before competing.
Known for his pioneering work on tapering and elite training methods, he returned to coaching the Australian swimming team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and then the Dutch squad at the 1964 Games.
"Whenever a coach in Australia makes the national team he receives a ring with a number," head swimming coach Jacco Verhaeren told reporters at the Rio Olympics.
"Forbes Carlile is the number one. He is the genuine alpha, the lord of the rings. And he was so innovative and really defined the job of coaching, reinvented it. We owe him a lot." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.