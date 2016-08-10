Olympics-Swimming-Adrian powers through to 100m free final

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 9 Olympic champion Nathan Adrian of the United States powered through to the men's 100m freestyle final with the fastest time of 47.83 seconds on Tuesday after only just making it out of the heats.
Adrian came through in an outside lane to pip Australian Cameron McEvoy, who swum 47.93 and American Caeleb Dressel in 47.97.
"People that are just stoked on USA -- it makes me so proud," said Adrian, who added the outpouring of support felt "a little bit like" the U.S. was the home team.
In a tight second semi-final, Kyle Chalmers of Australia touched first in 47.88, ahead of Santo Condorelli of Canada who had the same time as McEvoy.
World champion Ning Zetao of China failed to qualify for the final.
There were huge cheers from the home crowd in Rio when the scoreboard showed that Brazilian Marcelo Chierighini had taken the last spot for Wednesday's final in eighth place. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan/Alan Baldwin; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.