Olympics-Swimming-Murphy maintains U.S. streak in 100m backstroke

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Ryan Murphy won the men's 100 metres backstroke gold at the Rio Olympics on Monday to extend the U.S. run of domination in the event to six successive Games dating back to Atlanta in 1996.
China's Xu Jiayu took the silver and David Plummer, making his Games debut at the age of 30, the bronze for the United States.
The 2012 champion in the event, Matt Grevers, was unable to defend his title after failing to qualify at the U.S. trials.
Murphy's winning time of 51.97 seconds was an Olympic record and just outside the world record of 51.94 set by compatriot Aaron Peirsol in 2009 when non-textile bodysuits were allowed. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.