奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 02:27 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Britain's Peaty breaks own world record in 100m breaststroke

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record of 57.55 seconds in the men's 100 metres breaststroke heats at the Rio Olympics on Saturday, beating his own mark of 57.92 set in London last year. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan)

